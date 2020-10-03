Lake Catholic High School cancels football game after player tests positive for COVID-19

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Lake Catholic High School announced the cancellation of Saturday’s football game Friday afternoon, stating a football player is positive for COVID-19.
The Lake Catholic High School football team was scheduled to play Padua Franciscan High School at 7 p.m. Saturday.
In a statement posted to Twitter, Lake Catholic said Sunday’s homecoming dinner is postponed.
The statement said refunds will be available next week.
The school did not say if any other athletes were exposed and quarantining.
