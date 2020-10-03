A local councilman shared what he witnessed at the first Presidential Debate

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Councilman Blaine Griffin from the 6th Ward is speaking out after the shocking things he saw at the first Presidential debate.
“I’ve seen several people not wearing masks at the debate and once again like I said the Cleveland Clinic did a great job of really of putting safety first in this whole event," he said.
Griffin said he was incredibly disappointed.
But said he witnessed the Cleveland Clinic trying to keep everyone safe.
“I saw a doctor from the Cleveland Clinic or a healthcare provider that actually walked down the aisles and offered them masks and [a] couple of them actually got a chuckle and kind of waved everybody off," he added.
When 19 News asked him who in particular wasn’t following the rules he didn’t hold anything back.
“People like Jim Jordan, Trump family, Pastor Scott, there was an MMA fighter I don’t know his name," Griffin said.
The debate has left many people concerned.
Griffin is quarantining himself just to be safe but he says he’s feeling fine.
He said he’s not worried about his ward but said they all are being extremely careful.
