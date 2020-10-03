13 more confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Cleveland

20 deaths, an additional 1,157 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours.

October 3, 2020

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health said Saturday there are 13 more confirmed coronavirus cases reported in the city, which brings the total cumulative to 5,545 confirmed cases citywide.

Health officials said ages of those affected range from their teens to over 80 years old.

In total, there are 6,101 cases citywide.

Health officials said in total, 3,457 residents have been released from isolation.

You can read Saturday’s COVID-19 numbers update from the state below.

To view the latest numbers on the deaths in the city, you can click on the city’s dashboard below.

The City of Cleveland COVID-19 Dashboard displays the most recent preliminary data from the Ohio Department of Health about COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths, and recoveries in Cleveland by selected demographics. View the dashboard here.

CDPH does not release any additional demographic info related to COVID-19 cases aside from age range and gender for the privacy of the individuals.

