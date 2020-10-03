Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly & sometimes wet first weekend of October

19 First Alert Forecast - 10/3/2020
By Jon Loufman | October 3, 2020 at 9:00 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 9:00 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today:  Intervals of sun and clouds with a few lake effect showers possible - mainly east this morning. 

Highs in the Upper 50s.

Tonight:  Increasing cloudiness with a very slight risk of showers toward daybreak. 

Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday:  Showers developing west to east - mainly in the afternoon. 

Highs approaching 60.Sunday night: Periods of rain with lows in the mid-upper 40s.

Monday:  Chance of a few showers east early then partial clearing with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday:  Partly cloudy to mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

