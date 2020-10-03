Northeast Ohio Weather: Chilly & sometimes wet first weekend of October

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Today: Intervals of sun and clouds with a few lake effect showers possible - mainly east this morning.
Highs in the Upper 50s.
Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a very slight risk of showers toward daybreak.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Sunday: Showers developing west to east - mainly in the afternoon.
Highs approaching 60.Sunday night: Periods of rain with lows in the mid-upper 40s.
Monday: Chance of a few showers east early then partial clearing with highs in the upper 50s.
Tuesday: Partly cloudy to mainly sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
