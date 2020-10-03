Port Clinton restaurant cited by Ohio Investigative Unit agents for violating health orders

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Burns Brew House in Port Clinton was cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit after agents visited them and issued citations after witnessing the violations.
Burns Brew House, Port Clinton, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment after receiving a complaint from the local health department alleging after-hours sales and consumption of alcoholic beverages. Agents conducted the visit at approximately 11:15 p.m., and observed patrons inside the establishment consuming alcoholic beverages.
Two other bars and restaurants were also cited by OIU agents.
Central Grill, Shadyside, received an administrative citation for limitation on hours of sales for on-premises consumption. Agents visited the establishment after receiving a complaint alleging after-hours sales and other violations. At approximately 10:20 p.m., an agent purchased a beer from the bar for on-premises consumption.
The Little Bar, Columbus, received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity. Agents visited the establishment and observed approximately 150 patrons in large groups of congregating in areas of the establishment with no social distancing measures in place. Patrons were standing and congregating in groups inside and on the patio area. Additional patrons were crowded around the bar area where they were two and three deep in places.
These cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties, including fines and/or the suspension or revocation of liquor permits.
“We continue to work with our law enforcement partners and local health departments following up on complaints to ensure liquor-permitted establishments maintain compliance, so everyone can enjoy a healthy experience,” said OIU Agent-in-Charge Michelle Thourot said in a released statement. “When egregious violations are observed, enforcement action is taken. We all need to continue to work together by following the precautions put in place to make these establishments safe and compliant with the directives.”
The Ohio Investigative Unit is made up of fully-sworn, plainclothes peace officers responsible for enforcing Ohio’s alcohol, tobacco, and food stamp fraud laws. Agents conduct compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are compliant with the Ohio Liquor Control Act. Agents also act on complaints of illegal activity on liquor permit premises. In addition to providing the safety checks associated with the COVID-19 directives, OIU agents continue to perform their normal compliance checks to ensure the liquor permit premises are complying with the Ohio Liquor Control Act.
