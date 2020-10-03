5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns haven’t been 3-1 since 2001 but they can change that Sunday with a road win over the Dallas Cowboys.
Tailgate 19 gets you started live at 11 a.m. with Tony Zarrella, Bob Golic, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.
The guys will discuss:
* This week’s COVID-19 outbreak and how the NFL has handled it
* Myles Garrett’s homecoming (he’s a native of Arlington, TX)
* A duel of star running backs, Nick Chubb vs Ezekiel Elliott
* The continued absence of cornerback Greedy Williams
* What it was like for the guys to sign their first big NFL contract?
