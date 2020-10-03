5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Fans arrive to AT&T Stadium for for an NFL football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Redskins in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth) (Source: Michael Ainsworth)
By Chris Dellecese | October 3, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 6:44 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns haven’t been 3-1 since 2001 but they can change that Sunday with a road win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Tailgate 19 gets you started live at 11 a.m. with Tony Zarrella, Bob Golic, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* This week’s COVID-19 outbreak and how the NFL has handled it

* Myles Garrett’s homecoming (he’s a native of Arlington, TX)

* A duel of star running backs, Nick Chubb vs Ezekiel Elliott

* The continued absence of cornerback Greedy Williams

* What it was like for the guys to sign their first big NFL contract?

