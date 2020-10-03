Recall issued for medical marijuana product sold at Ohio stores

OHIO (WOIO) - The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program issued a recall for a medical marijuana product called Encore Edibles.
The brand is Mother Grows Best, and the flavor is Dark Chocolate Indica, according to the release.
The release said if you purchased this product between Aug. 17 and Oct. 1, return any unused product to the place of purchase.
No one has yet reported becoming ill, according to the release.
These stores are known to have carried the recalled product:
- Zen Leaf, Canton
- Greenleaf Apothecaries, Akron
- Ohio Cannabis Company, Coshocton
- Greenleaf Apothecaries, Canton
- Pure Ohio Wellness, Dayton
- Have a Heart Cincy, Cincinnati
- Greenleaf Apothecaries, Cleveland
- Greenleaf Apothecaries, Columbus
Click here for more information, such as batch numbers.
