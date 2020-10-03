St. Aloysius Parish doing last push in East Cleveland to get census, voter registration forms in

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Time is running out for people to get their census forms in, and some say Northeast Ohio isn’t where it needs to be.
St. Aloysius sponsored a 2020 census drive Saturday morning in an effort to get folks registered.
City leaders tell 19 News the numbers from the area are low.
“It’s extremely important but people don’t trust the government and with the pandemic that just aggravates the situation. We’re trying to, the library and city officials, we’re trying to get something done but it’s very difficult. Our numbers are about 33% almost the lowest in the state of Ohio," said Nathaniel Martin, Councilman-at-Large for the City of East Cleveland.
Sister Mary Jean Raymond tells 19 News it’s one of the main reasons why she’s been promoting these events.
This is the 8th census sign-up she’s organized in the last few months. It’s very personal for her.
“I’ve worked in the Glenville community since 1981, and I’ve seen so often how our people are underrepresented," Raymond said. “So it’s been really been my mission to work and try to get people in our neighborhoods in Glenville, Collinwood, East Cleveland, signed up for the census, as well as registered to vote."
U.S. census workers were on site to offer assistance and give out information.
“Please fill out the census and please vote. If you don’t vote, you don’t count," said Smith.
The deadline to fill out census forms is Monday, October 5 but a federal judge is working to extend that deadline to Saturday, October 31.
The voter registration deadline is Monday, October 5.
