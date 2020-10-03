14-year-old girl missing, believed to be with 21-year-old man

REVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 14-year-old girl is missing and believed to be traveling with a 21-year-old man, according to a release from the Ohio Attorney General.
Police said Cara Stefan left home in the middle of the night. She was last seen Oct. 1.
Police said they believe Stefan is with Eduardo Jose Guerrero.
Stefan is 5′1″ and weighs 100 pounds.
Police said she has brown hair and eyes.
Guerrero is 5′5″ and weighs 175 pounds.
He has brown hair and eyes, police said.
Please contact Portage County Sheriff’s Office at (330) 296-5100 with any tips.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.