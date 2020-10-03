29-year-old man shot, killed; Cleveland police say suspects fled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man died after being shot Sunday while walking down in the street in Cleveland, police said.
Police said they responded to the corners of East 104th St. and Columbia Ave. and found the victim shot.
EMS took him to University Hospitals, where he died Monday.
Witnesses told police that several men fled the area on foot after shots were fired.
The Cleveland Homicide Unit is investigating.
Please call investigators at 216-623-5464 or Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME with any tips.
