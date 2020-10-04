After 3 in Big D it’s all Browns, 41-14

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns used the third quarter to expand their lead over the Cowboys, it was 41-14 heading into the 4th quarter.
Kareem Hunt scored his second touchdown of the game at the 10:51 mark of the quarter to push the lead to 38-14. Cody Parkey hit a 44 yard field goal later in the quarter.
The Browns once trailed 14-7 but 34 unanswered points completely tilted the game.
Turnovers were the story of the second quarter. The Browns forced two of them and turned both into touchdowns.
Andrew Sendejo, who appeared to get burned earlier in the game for a Dallas touchdown, ripped the ball from Ezekiel Elliott after a long run and Vincent Taylor secured it at the Browns 49 yard line. Six plays later Hunt crashed in from the two yard line for a 28-14 lead.
Earlier in the quarter Myles Garrett created a turnover with his second sack of the day, it was a strip sack of Dak Prescott to set the Browns up on the Dallas 34 yard line. It took four plays to score, a Mayfield to Austin Hooper touchdown pass.
Right before the half Parkey drilled a 37-yard field goal for a 31-14 lead.
Late in the first quarter the Browns offense took a big hit. Nick Chubb went down after a defender rolled up on him. Chubb went to the turf and was grabbing at his right lower leg. He eventually came off the field and walked to the locker room without assistance. The team is called it a knee injury and listed his return as questionable.
Before the Chubb injury, Prescott had been the story of the first quarter. He finished the quarter at 10 of 11 passing for 174 yards and two touchdowns. His second scoring pass was in impressive needle-threader to Amari Cooper on 4th and 2, it went for a 20 yard touchdown. Prescott fit the throw in between two defenders.
Both teams hit big pass plays for touchdowns in the first quarter.
The Browns struck first with a trick play. After Jarvis Landry took a pitch from Nick Chubb on a reverse, Landry took to the air. He fired a 37-yard strike to Odell Beckham, Jr. for the first touchdown of the day.
Moments later the Cowboys had an answer. Rookie Cee Dee Lamb was running wide open down the middle of the field and Dak Prescott hit him for a 43 yard touchdown.
The Browns are looking to do something on Sunday that they have not done in nearly two decades, begin a year 3-1. The Butch Davis-lead 2001 Browns were the last team to do it.
Dallas is off to a 1-2 start, and many would say they are fortunate to not be 0-3. The Cowboys lone win came in Week 2 against Atlanta when Falcons special teams players seemingly forgot to recover an onside kick. Dallas took advantage of that gift and went on to win the game.
Both Baker Mayfield and Myles Garrett are from the state of Texas and both have played at AT&T Stadium before. Mayfield is from Austin, but Garrett is from Arlington, where AT&T Stadium is located. They will have family and friends at the game.
The Browns have won two straight after getting dumped 38-6 in the opener against Baltimore. Kick off is set for 1:00.
