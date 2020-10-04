Cleveland Walk to End Alzheimer’s organization holds a drive-thru event in Beachwood

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Chelsae Poelking is the Event Chair of The Cleveland Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
She said she saw her Grandmother painfully lose herself while she battled the disease.
“So I think for those who have the disease or the caregivers, the biggest thing is to realize that they are not alone," Poelking said. “We have a community that supports them. The Alzheimer’s Association is here for them.”
Walk Director Kelsey Ott said she wanted to uplift those that have experienced heartbreak and loss because of Alzheimer’s.
She wanted to plan an event that everyone can safely enjoy, even in a pandemic.
“We’re out here at Pinecrest setting up a planted promise garden, view only, drive through experience," Ott said.
The walk happened at the Pinecrest mixed-use district at 200 Park Avenue.
The theme this year was “Walk Everywhere” due to COVID-19.
The organization is encouraging individuals and small groups to walk in neighborhoods, parks and trails to avoid large crowds.
If you or someone you know has Alzheimer’s, the group wants you to know that you are not alone.
“Alzheimer’s disease is relentless and so are we." Ott said. “It’s a great mission that we have to make sure that everyone knows that we have free care and support services."
Poelking said the walk is a game changer in the fight against Alzheimer’s.
It supports 160,000 caregivers in the region.
