Gov. DeWine says White House didn’t reach out following President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Gov. Mike DeWine told Jake Tapper that no one from the White House has contacted him in regards to President Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis in a Sunday morning interview on CNN’s State of the Union.
Tapper said President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and political advisor Hope Hicks were possibly contagious at Tuesday’s presidential debate in Cleveland.
A Senior Administration Official in the White House told Tapper that the outbreak likely began at Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court, which occurred Sept. 26.
“Anybody can get the virus,” Gov. DeWine said. “Even the President of the United States can get the virus.”
Gov. DeWine, who wasn’t at the debate, said no one from the White House has contacted him in an effort to coordinate contact tracing with those who were near the president, first lady or Hicks.
Gov. DeWine said he doesn’t know if President Trump’s team has contacted the Cleveland Clinic, who hosted the debate.
19 News previously reported that some member’s of President Trump’s entourage did not wear masks at the debate, and turned masks down when they were offered by Cleveland Clinic employees.
“Look,” Gov. DeWine said. “Do I wish the president wore a mask all the time? Of course.”
Gov. DeWine told Tapper he met with President Trump on Air Force One amid a Sept. 21 rally in Dayton.
Gov. DeWine said the president did not wear a mask during their meeting.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.