How to check if you are registered to vote in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The deadline to be a registered voter for the election this year is tomorrow, Oct. 5, and this is how you can check if you are registered to vote in Ohio.
You can go to Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose website, which you can go here. From there, you can check out the Voter Toolkit. You can do the following things:
- Track your ballot
- View your sample ballott
- Find your polling location
- Check your voter registration
To see if you are a registered voter in the state, you can click on the check your voter registration tab, and then all you have to do is enter your first and last name, and what county you are from.
That will tell you if you are registered to vote or not.
