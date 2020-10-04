19 News Explains: What is remdesivir?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - President Donald Trump’s physician Dr. Sean Conley told the world the president is taking remdesivir late Friday night.
The anti-viral drug is used to treat COVID-19, and 19 News interviewed Dr. Dan Simon, Chief Clinical and Scientific Officer and President of University Hospitals, about remdesivir in May.
The FDA approved remdesivir for emergency use, which now includes all patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Remdesivir is currently being studied in the treatment of COVID-19 in clinical trials, and it has been found to shorten the duration of the disease from 15 to 11 days in hospitalized patients.
The drug is administered intravenously and in two courses depending on the severity of the disease.
Patients will receive either a 5-day (6-dose) course, or a 10-day (11-dose) course, as clinically indicated.
"There’s no question that remdesivir is sort of the influenza equivalent of Tamiflu,” Dr. Simon said.
