No new deaths, an additional 941 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Sunday, the Department of Health said 4,925 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 158,907 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a press conference on Sunday.
An additional 9,145 cases and 308 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 15,767 hospitalizations reported on Sunday, at least 3,320 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
