2 Cleveland businesses cited by OIU for breaking COVID-19 protocol

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland bar and grill restaurant and strip club are both at the mercy of the Ohio Liquor Control Commission after agents from the Ohio Investigative Unit cited them for COVID-19 violations Saturday night.
W 6 Restaurant Group, known as Barley House, Cleveland, sold alcohol to an undercover Cleveland Police Department officer after 10 p.m., according to a release from the Ohio Investigative Unit.
CPD contacted the OIU, the release said, and both departments went back to the business around 11:30 p.m.
The release said they found 40 to 50 people not practicing social distancing and drinking alcohol.
An administrative citation for limitation on hours of sales for on-premises consumption, limitation on hours for on-premises consumption, and improper conduct – disorderly activity was issued.
Down River Specialties Inc., known as Club Paradis, Cleveland, served customers alcohol past 10 p.m. and did not enforce social distancing, according to the release.
The Ohio Investigative Unit went to Club Paradis because Cleveland Police Department requested assistance.
Agents and officers entered Club Paradis after midnight and saw 50 to 60 people gathered around the bar, the release said.
The release said many patrons were drinking, and dancers were performing in close proximity to customers.
The restaurant received an administrative citation for improper conduct – disorderly activity and limitation on hours for on-premises consumption.
Club Paradis has now been cited by OIU three times.
19 News reported on the Club Paradis’s hearing Friday.
Down River Specialties, the ownership group denied the violation during the hearing but the commission issued a 20-day suspension beginning Oct. 26 at noon for the first violation, and a 10-day suspension beginning Nov. 15 at noon for the second, with no option to pay a fine.
The release said these two cases will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission.
The businesses may be fined, but the Ohio Liquor Control Commission has the power to suspend or even revoke a restaurant’s liquor license.
