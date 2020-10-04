Westlake PD: Children at increased risk for harm online amid pandemic

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - Westlake Police Department warned residents that children may be at a higher risk for harm online amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The growing risk stems from isolation and increased online usage, Westlake Police Department said in a Facebook post.
“This is especially important during these trying times of remote and hybrid schooling,” the post read. “Kids have more computer/gaming time than ever before.”
In April and June, Westlake officers arrested two men. Police said the men believed they were going to meet a 15-year-old girl they met online for sex.
The post said one of the men was 26, and the other was 48.
Police said both men were arraigned on Sept. 22 for charges including Attempted Unlawful Sexual Conduct with a Minor, Importuning and Possessing Criminal Tools.
Westlake police continue to investigate these types of crimes.
Contact Westlake Police Department at (440) 871-3311 with any tips.
