2 women shot on city’s East side in serious condition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two women were shot on the city’s East side Sunday night and are in serious condition, Cleveland EMS confirmed to 19 News.
A 30-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman were taken to Metro. The 30-year-old victim was shot at East 21st and Prospect Avenue, while the 39-year-old woman was shot at East 30th and Carnegie Avenue at the Shell Gas Station, EMS said.
The 30-year-old victim was shot in her car at the intersection at East 21st and Prospect Avenue, our 19 News crew on the scene said.
Our 19 News crew on the scene said East 36th Street to East 30th Street westbound is closed.
It is not known if the shootings are connected.
