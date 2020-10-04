25-year-old man dies after being ejected from car after accident in Geauga County, loaded handgun was found on scene

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man died Sunday morning after they were ejected from a car that was traveling at 103 MPH, and a loaded handgun was found on the scene that did not belong to the vehicle owner, Geauga County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.
Authorities said a car was stolen in Russell Township Sunday morning. A Geauga County Sheriff’s deputy saw the vehicle eastbound on Route 87 in the area of Punderson State Park at 103 MPH. The deputy turned around to catch up to the vehicle. The deputy then witnessed the vehicle travel off the left side of the roadway while trying to pass other cars in the area of Bass Lake Road.
The vehicle then flipped several times and the driver was ejected, authorities said. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
Bass Lake Road and Route 87 in Newbury Township was closed this morning after the fatal accident occurred.
Others involved were the Russell Township Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the Newbury and Burton Fire Departments.
