Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb to be placed in IR with knee injury; will not require surgery

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a status update for running back Nick Chubb, who was injured in the first half of Sunday’s win against the Dallas Cowboys.
Stefanski said Chubb will be placed on the Injured Reserve list with an MCL injury, which means the star running back will be inactive for a minimum of three weeks.
Chubb is expected to return at some point this season.
“There’s always a relief when it’s not a season-ending injury,” the coach said.
Even after missing most of Sunday’s matchup in Dallas, Chubb has the second most rushing yards in the NFL with 335. He finished second in the league with the most rushing yards during the 2019 season.
Kareem Hunt, who recently signed an extension with the Browns, is expected to take on more carries during Chubb’s absence.
This story will be updated.
