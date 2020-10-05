Cleveland firefighters battle blaze at occupied apartment (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland firefighters responded to an apartment fire inside an occupied unit on Monday morning.
The fire was first reported at approximately 10 a.m. at a building near the intersection of West 98th Street and Madison Avenue.
Heavy smoke could be seen billowing from the apartment unit.
The Cleveland Fire Department said all residents were eventually evacuated.
No injuries to the responding firefighters have been reported.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
