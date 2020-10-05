Cuyahoga County short of poll worker goal

OHIO (WOIO) - Most counties in Ohio are short of their goal for poll workers for the Nov. 3 election, according to Ohio’s Poll Worker tracker.
That includes Cuyahoga County, which as of last week was more than 3,500 poll workers short of its goal for Democratic and Republican poll workers, as determined by the office of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose.
The county’s goal is 5,850 trained and committed poll workers-- 2,925 poll workers from each party.
Currently, 1,700 Democrats and 582 Republicans have committed to work the polls in Cuyahoga County.
The goal number accounts for possible cancellations and no-shows among poll workers.
The county needs a minimum of 3,900 poll workers for the election.
Poll workers from both parties are needed, as no more than half the total number of poll workers assigned to a precinct may be members of the same political party.
Unaffiliated poll workers can also be used to ensure no more than half the poll workers in a precinct are from one party.
The Sept. 29 numbers show 1,229 committed poll workers who are affiliated with neither party.
Overall, Ohio has more than 46,000 committed poll workers, exceeding its stated goal of 37,057.
Despite these overall numbers, LaRose said more poll workers are needed to ensure everything runs smoothly on election day.
“We need a whole new generation of Ohioans to step up and accept this important call to duty,” LaRose said in a press release.
Only nine of Ohio’s 88 counties have met their goal for poll workers.
Poll workers are paid, on average, around $100-$150, including paid training.
