Don’t delay: Critically important breast cancer screenings impacted by COVID-19 pandemic, UH doctor says

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With October being Breast Cancer Awareness month, doctors with University Hospitals are trying to get the word out that even in the middle of a pandemic, screenings are vitally important.
On March 17, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced hospitals were required to shut down routine procedures and preventative screenings.
Once they opened again on May 1, people were still leery and put off screenings.
Doctors are concerned that early cancer diagnosis might be missed because people may be afraid of going to a hospital during the pandemic.
“Screening mammograms done every year saves the most lives,” Dr. Donna Plecha, University Hospitals chair of radiology said. “Delaying diagnosis can lead to finding the cancer at a later stage which is harder to cure. UH has tried to remove any barriers to access to screening. We are able to perform screening mammograms even if a patient does not have a current doctor order.”
