East Cleveland Police take 2 boys, 2 men into custody for brandishing firearms after finding 5 guns car

By Rachel Vadaj | October 5, 2020 at 10:19 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 10:19 PM

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - East Cleveland Police said a call for a suspicious car carrying people brandishing firearms led to officers taking two boys and two men into custody on Friday.

Police said officers were sent to the area of Terrace Road and North Taylor Road around 8 p.m.

Officers found the suspects and the car, which had four handguns and a 7.62 rifle inside, according to police.

Police said all four suspects were taken into custody without incident.

