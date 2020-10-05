Euclid police renew call for surveillance footage in fashion model’s murder

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The Euclid Police Department will not confirm that an arrest has been made in the murder of a fashion model, but they are once again asking for the public’s help to solve the murder of Shalaymiah Moore, a 34-year-old mother.
Over the weekend, Moore’s family told 19 News that an arrest was made.
A police captain told 19 News on Monday that the department will not be releasing any additional information yet, as investigators continue to work the case.
The U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of Ohio, Pete Elliott, who runs the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force confirmed to 19 News that the unit has not yet been involved in any arrests or searches related to the case.
Additionally, the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office said it has not received any submissions for prosecution regarding the death of Moore.
The mother of a 13-year-old boy died at the hospital after being shot early Friday morning.
According to her parents, Moore was dropping a friend off in the area of Lakeshore and E. 204th after the two went out to dinner. The family said two men approached her vehicle and started shooting.
Her family said Moore was a nurse’s assistant taking care of her aging parents and a fashion model who took to the runways during New York Fashion Week, as well as Detroit’s Fashion Week. She was in the pinnacle of her career and coming into her own.
“She had a beautiful future. She was a model scheduled to go to London in February, and she didn’t deserve to die like that,” said her mother, Rochelle Moore.
Euclid police have asked people who live in the area to share any home security footage they might have from 1:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m. on Friday.
Anyone with information, especially video or images showing any vehicles or people in the area near the crime scene, is asked to call Euclid Police at 216-289-8505.
