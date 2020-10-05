Girl honored for quick thinking during house fire

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Fire Department is honoring Jaida Green today for her quick thinking during a house fire in July.
On July 16, Green, who was 7 years old at the time, was home with her 18-year-old sister when she smelled smoke coming from the garage.
Remembering what she learned about fire safety at John Muir Elementary School, Green went to the door and checked for heat.
When she heard the sound of a burning fire and felt heat against the door, Green ran to alert her sister and called 911.
Parma Fire said Green’s actions saved her life and the life of her sister and minimized damage to the family home.
