Homeless man indicted for attacking 4 people with a saw in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County Grand Jury indicted a 31-year-old homeless man for attacking four other homeless people with a saw this past August.
Captain Robert Izzo said the attack happened around 12:15 a.m. on Aug. 24 in the area of N. Ridge Roads between Bacon and Fairport Nursery Roads in Painesville Township.
Brandon Hodgson and the victims all lived in tents in the same area, said Izzo.
Hodgson was taken into custody right after the attack.
Izzo said Hodgson used a hand-held saw, similar to that of of hand-held miter box saw to assault the victims.
One woman and three men were injured and Izzo said injuries range from moderate to life-threatening.
Hodgson was indicted on the charges of attempted murder and felonious assault.
His bond was continued at $400,000.
No motive has been released.
