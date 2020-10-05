6 more deaths, an additional 1,057 coronavirus cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Monday, the Department of Health said 4,931 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 159,964 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Monday.
An additional 9,203 cases and 309 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 15,840 hospitalizations reported on Monday, at least 3,331 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
