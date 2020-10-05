Northeast Ohio Weather: Gradual clearing today; Afternoon temperatures in the 50s to near 60 degrees

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - High pressure building in will keep us dry today and tonight. We will begin the day with some low clouds. I went mostly cloudy this morning then gradual clearing from west to east by midday. We will see more sun this afternoon. We are in a rather chilly air mass today. Afternoon temperatures will only make it into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Warmer air starts to build in tonight. The wind will turn to the south. I went with a clear sky tonight. Temperatures will still drop well in the 40s by early tomorrow morning. A noticeable warm up, however, tomorrow as we surge to around 70 degrees with sunshine.