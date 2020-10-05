Northeast Ohio weather: Gradually warming through mid-week, rain missing from the forecast

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a fantastic Browns win on Sunday, now we get to enjoy a glorious week of dry Fall weather.
There will be a few cooler days here and there (Monday and Thursday), but overall, temperatures will be warmer-than-average starting tomorrow and continuing into next week.
In the short term, expect a quiet, mostly clear, and chilly night.
Temperatures will fall into the low 40s by morning.
After a nippy start to the day Tuesday, highs will climb up to around 70 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday.
A front will move through on Wednesday, dropping Thursday’s highs into the low 60s.
Temperatures will warm back into the upper 60s on Friday.
By Saturday, high temperatures will be well into the 70s.
Sunday will be a touch cooler, with highs only in the mid 60s.
