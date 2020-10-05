Ohio’s voter registration deadline is today: here’s what you need to know

(WOIO) - Monday, Oct. 5 is the last day to register to vote in Ohio for the Nov. 3 election. Here’s some helpful information:
Where do I register to vote?
You can register to vote on the Ohio Secretary of State’s website.
How can I tell if I’m registered to vote?
You can check your Ohio voter registration here.
What are the different ways to vote?
- You can vote early and in-person at your county Board of Elections Office. The Cuyahoga County Board of Elections is at 2925 Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.
- You can also vote by mail. You have until Oct. 31 to request a mail-in ballot.
- Of course, you can always vote in-person on election by going to your local polling place.
- Click here to learn more about the different ways to vote.
How do I know if my absentee ballot was received?
Click here to track your absentee ballot.
Where do I vote in person? Can I view a sample ballot?
You can view the Ohio Secretary of State’s Voter Toolkit website here.
Who is eligible to vote?
The website for Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose says you can register to vote in Ohio if:
- You are a citizen of the United States;
- You will be at least 18 years old on or before the day of the next general election. (If you will be 18 on or before the general election, you may vote in the primary election to nominate candidates, but you cannot vote on issues or party central committees until you are 18);
- You will be a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election in which you want to vote;
- You are not incarcerated (in prison or jail) for a felony conviction under the laws of this state, another state, or the United States;
- You have not been declared incompetent for voting purposes by a probate court; and
- You have not been permanently disenfranchised for violating the election laws.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.