One dead, one seriously injured in Huron County crash

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - One woman is dead and another is seriously injured following a crash Sunday in Huron County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said.
Just before 2 p.m. on Oct. 4, 74-year-old Donna J. Zedaker was driving a 2016 Ford Escape when she failed to stop at a stop sign on Butler Road at State Route 303.
17-year-old Avery N. Arnold hit Zedaker on the left side of her car with her 2007 Dodge Ram, causing both vehicles to go off the road, OSHP said.
Zedaker later died at the hospital.
Arnold suffered incapacitating injuries.
Both Zedaker and Arnold were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
The state Highway Patrol doesn’t suspect alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
