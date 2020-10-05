Overturned boat found near Mentor Headlands Beach State Park

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - A person walking at Mentor Headlands Beach State Park around seven Monday morning called 911 after finding an overturned boat that had washed ashore.
Mentor police officers and firefighters, the United States Coast Guard and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources worked together quickly to determine if anyone needed immediate help.
Officials learned people were on the boat Sunday when it developed mechanical problems.
They were safely taken ashore by good Samaritans in another nearby boat.
Mentor police said the boat then overturned sometime overnight in the rough waters and washed ashore.
