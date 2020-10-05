‘Souls to the Polls’: Cuyahoga County seniors given free transportation to vote

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Board of Elections sent out new marching orders for many seniors and those with disabilities last month.
Due to the health concerns of COVID-19, many voters who use to cast their ballots in the apartment complexes have been instructed to go elsewhere.
In Euclid, residents at the Indian Hills apartments will be getting a lift to the polls, and they don’t have to pay for it.
That’s because after a report that aired on 19 News last week was viewed by officials within the Euclid City government, and they took notice.
“A few people obviously saw the reporting that was done. And I was getting phone calls, emails about; hey we need to do something for these residents,” Euclid City Council President Charlene Mancuso said.
Many of the 1,500 seniors and disabled residents at the Indian Hills apartments are thrilled to hear the new news because otherwise, they would have a nearly two-mile hike to their new polling station.
Through the motivation and steadfast efforts of Ward 1 Councilwoman Stephana Caviness, the city of Euclid is in the process of putting together a caravan of volunteer drivers from civic organizations and churches to get veteran voters a ride to cast their vote.
“I like the idea because most of these old people out here don’t have a way to get there,” Deborah Brown said as she plans to complete an absentee ballot.
However, she knows this will benefit many of her neighbors.
The momentum that’s billing in this so-called “Soul to the Polls,” has shocked Stephana Caviness to the point that the overall response to those willing she is said is unbelievable.
“I was so surprised and I thank you greatly for that because I didn’t know who we were going to do it. I had asked for churches however have people willing to transport seniors.”
Euclid City Council President Charlene Mancuso called Souls to the Polls a “great idea,” and hopes it is a “blueprint idea" that all of America adopts.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.