US Census pushes to complete 2020 count after federal judge orders extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2020 U.S. Census will not end on Monday after a federal judge has ordered the count to continue through the end of the month, giving Americans additional time to complete the form either online, by phone, by mail, or with an in-person visit by a census worker.
“It’s their right to be counted,” says Susan Licate, of the Northeast Ohio office of the 2020 Census. “It’s really an opportunity to shape your future.”
That future includes $675 billion in federal funds for WIC, SNAP, Medicare, Medicaid, and things almost everyone depends on every day.
“Our fire, police, EMS, our safety services, and our infrastructure or course, our schools, our hospitals, our libraries, roads and bridges all dependent on an accurate count from the census,” says Licate.
Cuyahoga County had a 67% self-response rate, ranking 59th of Ohio’s 88 counties, with Medina coming in first, Geauga at No. 3, Lake at five, Lorain at twelve, and Summit at No. 72.
“Census responses are confidential. The census bureau never shares any personalized and proprietary information outside of the census bureau, only the data is extracted," says Licate, "And what that means is we don’t share with law enforcement, with the IRS, the FBI, the DMV, the DOJ, with ICE, with Child Support Enforcement”
Census workers now go door-to-door with PPEs, IDs, and practice social distancing to finish up the count.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.