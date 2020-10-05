US Sen. Brown, of Ohio, responds to President Trump’s ‘Don’t be afraid of Covid’ statement on Twitter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - United States Sen. Sherrod Brown, of Ohio, is responding to the president after he announced his plan to leave the Washington, D.C.-area hospital on Monday night.
It’s what President Donald Trump tweeted along with the news of his discharge that has U.S. Sen. Brown and others upset.
“Tell that to the families of the 200,000+ Americans who have died from COVID-19,” Brown responded on social media.
The medical team for the 74-year-old president, who made the announcement early Friday morning that he tested positive for COVID-19, said he is cleared to be discharged and is expected to leave the hospital on Monday evening after numerous rounds of potent drugs typically used for moderately to severely ill patients.
As of Monday afternoon, more than 209,000 Americans have died as a result of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.