Akron domestic violence, robbery suspect dies after leading officers on a chase, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It all started around 3:30 Tuesday morning.
Akron police say a man stole a minivan.. then led officers on a chase, even going the wrong way on Route 8.
It all ended with the suspect dead.
Killed after he crashed head-on into a semi-truck near Howe Avenue.
The highway was shutdown for hours.
“It’s concerning because if it happened during the day and they happened to pull off this road, it’s difficult sometimes to cross the street around here," said one neighbor.
Investigators said officers spotted the stolen minivan shortly after 4 A-M. But when the driver didn’t pull over, they started chasing it.
After about 10 minutes, officers backed off once the suspect started going the wrong way on Route 8. Police say it was just too dangerous to continue the chase.
Moments later, the minivan crashed.
The driver was killed.
Two other people involved in the wreck were hurt.
Michael Allen says he was shocked when he woke up to sirens and police tape.
“People should be more careful anyone that’s on the road, and I don’t know what the situation was with the person they were chasing, but they were going the wrong direction that’s pretty bad," he said.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating the crash.
