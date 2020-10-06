Atlas Cinemas uses some ‘plot twists’ to avoid sad endings of other chains

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hollywood had delayed many big movie openings, like the James Bond movie “No Time To Die,” keeping many theater chains in suspense.
“Everybody needs an uptick," says Chris Baxter, Operations Manager of Cleveland’s Atlas Cinemas. "I mean, I think every industry now is facing that where we all kind of need that next big thing to help jump start business a little bit. Yeah, we all look forward to ‘Wonder Woman’ and the next ‘Star Wars’ or whatever.”
The theater is keeping its doors open as it waits for the big releases by showing smaller budget or independent films, or re-releases since it reopened in June after a coronavirus shutdown.
It’s also using a plot twist.
“Our Friends and Family rental special is the other thing that kind of supplements the difference for us, and that’s giving people the opportunity to rent their own auditorium for friends and family and watch their own favorite movies,” says Baxter.
They’re also expanding the program for Halloween.
“You can celebrate Halloween safely here. You can come in and bring your friends and family dressed up, make it your Halloween celebration, watch your favorite scary movie or fun family movie for Halloween," says Baxter. "We obviously have treats, lots of those, popcorn, candy and all of that.”
Baxter predicts a Hollywood ending.
“We’re important because we are a shared experience that people make memories," he says. "It’s not just that one movie. They truly make memories for their life based on their time at the theatre. That’s why we’re here and we’re going to keep doing this.”
Atlas has six locations, including Mentor, Mayfield Heights, Midway Mall, Euclid, and Shaker Square, with the theater there opening 1937.
