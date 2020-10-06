Cleveland man dies after being stabbed at RTA rapid station

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed to death at a Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) rapid station.
According to Cleveland police, this happened at the West Blvd.-Cudell Rapid Station in the 10000 block of Detroit Avenue, on the city’s West side.
Officers said the 22-year-old victim was stabbed multiple times.
EMS transported him to MetroHealth Hospital, where he died from his injuries.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has not yet released his name.
Cleveland police said a suspect is in custody, but his name and a motive have not been released.
RTA Spokesperson Linda Scardilli Krecic said they are not providing any further details at this time.
