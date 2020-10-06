Cleveland Police search for suspected thieves after the same car was stolen twice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for grand theft motor vehicle suspects after the same 2014 red Honda Accord was stolen twice.
Police said the Honda with Florida license plate 1CCC56 was first stolen from the driveway in the 7400 block of Goodwalt Avenue on Sept. 27.
It was recovered the next morning at 8:45 a.m. in the 9500 block of Laird Avenue, according to police.
But police said surveillance footage shows the same Honda was then stolen a second time.
The Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee shared the following photos of the suspects from the first and second theft:
Police said a black SUV appeared to be possibly involved in the theft.
Call Detective Murphy (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify the suspects, know where the Honda is, or if you have any other information on the thefts.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.