Demolished building in Glenville now a hazardous sight

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The rich history and tradition of the Glenville sections of Cleveland are taking a serious blow, one that could be harmful to kids playing in the area of East 91st and St. Clair.
Dangerous debris remains on a lot of land directly across the street from Joe Greene’s barbershop, and he’s sick and tired of looking at it.
“This makes no sense, three months have gone by, and nobody has done nothing after they tore that building down. And look at all that mess they left; that is not right”', says Greene.
About a half-acre of this property is filled with trash consisting of bricks, glass, and some electrical boxes.
With the basement of the building exposed more than 11 feet deep and just a few feet away from a nearby daycare, this area should be deemed a safety hazard.
“That’s been there for a minute. It was a building there at first. Now it’s just crumbled. They should have been did it , but if it was in another neighborhood, it would have been cleaned up real quick”.
Marsha Melle Alphabet said she remembered a better time growing up in Glenville. Today, it’s a far cry from then. And the remains of this abandoned building left her nearly speechless.
“So sad ….so sad really, so sad”.
The sadness that compounds this matter is one that neighbors believe should be drawing the immediate attention from City Hall.
19 News made attempts to speak with the City Council representative for Ward 9 Kevin Conwell about the lot and trash, however as of this time no one from his office has called us back.
Joe Greene is optimistically cautious about getting a response from his elected officials, because he believes every second waisted could have dire consequences.
“All we can do or I can do is monitor this area to make sure no kids start playing around in that lot; because it could deadly”. stated Greene.
