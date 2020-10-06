Euclid woman burned, 4 cats killed after candle catches home on fire

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid woman suffered burns, lost her cat and three kittens, and was forced to move to a temporary home after a lit candle set her house on fire on Tuesday afternoon.
Now, the Euclid Fire Department is using this tragic accident to serve as a warning of the dangers of candles during this Fire Prevention Week.
EFD said the department was called to the 350 block of E. 232nd Street for a house fire at 4:07 p.m.
When firefighters arrived at 4:13 p.m., smoke was coming from the home as a Fabrizi Paving construction crew was trying to water the outside of the home, according to EFD.
Firefighters learned that this construction crew used a brick to smash the front picture window to get inside to the burning room before the fire department arrived.
EFD credits the construction crew’s quick actions for preventing the entire house from being engulfed in flames.
The woman who lives in the home was outside when the fire department arrived, EFD said.
She reportedly suffered second-degree burns to her right arm and showed side effects of smoke inhalation, but refused to be taken to the hospital to be further evaluated.
The woman told firefighters that she had a cat and three kittens in the burning room, so EFD stretched a hose into the house to search for the pets, ventilate the home, and extinguish the flames, according to EFD.
EFD said the fire was declared under control at 4:29 p.m., but the four felines were found dead just three minutes later.
According to EFD, the woman told firefighters she fell asleep on the living room couch with a candle burning on a nearby table before she woke up to the smell of smoke and the couch on fire.
The preliminary investigation estimates the house sustained $40,000 in damage and lost $20,000 worth of contents that were inside.
Since the house is uninhabitable, the Red Cross is providing a temporary home to the resident.
EFD shared the following message as a warning to residents:
“With this being Fire Prevention Week, candles present a common and dangerous fire hazard to homes and offices. The link provided below offers fire safety tips for using candles safely. Do your part to prevent a fire from starting. Don’t let your home or workplace go up in smoke.”
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.