FirstEnergy Stadium permitted to host 12,000 fans at Cleveland Browns games, ODH rules

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health has granted a request from the Cleveland Browns that will allow an increased number of fans at games hosted at FirstEnergy Stadium.
According to the media relations office for Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday, Ohio’s Department of Health will permit double the capacity of spectators, increasing the limit from 6,000 to 12,000 at home games.
FirstEnergy Stadium has a capacity of 67,895 attendants.
The safety guidelines that were already in place, which include social distancing and face covering requirements, must still be observed.
The increased fan capacity can take effect beginning with Sunday’s game in Cleveland against the Indianapolis Colts.
