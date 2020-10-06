Former Cuyahoga County IT Administrator pleads guilty to corruption charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Cuyahoga County information technology administrator pleaded guilty Tuesday to corruption charges.
Emily McNeeley was convicted of one count of obstructing official business and three counts of dereliction of duty.
“Our prosecutors continue to untangle the snarl of public corruption in Cuyahoga County,” Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said. “Taxpayers deserve honest, clean, transparent government – the kind that works for the people, not themselves.”
A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted McNeeley in Jan. 2019.
Yost said she steered over $1 million in contracts to Hyland Software, where her spouse was manager of the government contracting section.
Yost said McNeeley also recommended a $23 million contract to Ciber ERP, without disclosing her family’s history with the company.
McNeeley’s father, a former Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner, was convicted of commercial bribery for taking gifts from Ciber.
McNeeley will be required to cooperate in any future corruption investigations of the Cuyahoga County government, said Yost.
A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.