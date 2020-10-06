1 killed after car catches fire on I-480 West

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One person has died after their car caught fire on I-480 West just east of the Jennings Freeway on Tuesday evening.
Cleveland EMS said first responders were called to the scene around 7:45 p.m.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to Cleveland EMS.
The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.
Officials have yet to confirm how many people were in the car.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
