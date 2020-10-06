Long lines form as early voting for presidential election begins in Ohio

Early voting in the upcoming presidential elections is now underway in Ohio (Source: FOX19 NOW)
By Chris Anderson | October 6, 2020 at 11:04 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 12:02 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The early options for voters to cast a ballot in the upcoming presidential election are now available in Ohio.

Registered Ohioans can vote in person at county board of elections, as of 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s what you need to know:

Three options are available for Ohio voters, including:

  • Vote by mail
    • Mail-in ballots must be requested by Oct. 31, postmarked no later than Nov. 3, and received by the board of elections by Nov. 13.
    • Mail-in ballots can also be dropped off at the local board of elections.
  • Vote in person early at local board of elections
    • Weekdays, Oct. 6 to Oct. 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Weekdays, Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m
    • Saturday, Oct. 24, from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
    • Sunday, Oct. 25, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Weekdays, Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
    • Saturday, Oct. 31, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Sunday, Nov. 1, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Monday, Nov. 2, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Vote in person on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

