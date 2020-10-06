Mentor Police search for missing 86-year-old man with dementia

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Police issued a statewide alert for 86-year-old Raymond Gullo after he went missing on Tuesday.
Police said Gullo drove away from his home on Prairie Grass Lane at 11:40 a.m. and did not come back.
He was described by police as 5′8″ tall, 175 lbs., with white hair, and brown eyes.
Police said he suffers from dementia and other medical issues.
Gullo was reportedly last seen wearing a gray and white flannel shirt, blue jeans, and a Cleveland Indians baseball cap.
He drove away in a gray 2016 Chevy Malibu with Ohio plate JBZ1360.
Below is a photo of what his car would look like:
Call police if you see him or know where he may be.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.