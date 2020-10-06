More Kent State students placed under quarantine through next week

KENT, Ohio (WOIO) - 57 more Kent State students are in quarantine until Oct. 16 due to possible exposure to COVID-19.
The Kent City Department of Health notified 15 students on the third floor of Centennial Court E and 42 students on the 9th floor of Koonce Hall of the quarantine.
The students will remain in separate sections of their residence halls, Kent State said in a statement Saturday.
Last week, 44 students in two other residence halls were also required to quarantine.
Those students will be in quarantine until Oct. 10.
Kent State said any students who test positive will be moved to isolation.
Students in quarantine will be provided meals and other university resources.
In September, the university warned students to only go to class and workout due to an increase in coronavirus cases the school linked to off-campus parties and gatherings.
