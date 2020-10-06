North Ridgeville City Schools confirms 1 case of COVID-19 at high school

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The North Ridgeville City School District confirmed a student or staff member at North Ridgeville High School tested positive for COVID-19.
The notification was sent to the district on Tuesday night.
District leaders said the exposed location has already been cleaned and disinfected.
School officials said they are working closely with Lorain County Public Health, who will contact anyone identified as a close contact of the infected person.
